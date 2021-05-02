Meritage Portfolio Management Has $9.20 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

TTWO opened at $175.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

