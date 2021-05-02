Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,697 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

