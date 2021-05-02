Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

