Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Novanta accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.26% of Novanta worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares in the company, valued at $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,318. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

