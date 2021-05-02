Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 11,220 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

