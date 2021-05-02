Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 169,536 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1,219.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

