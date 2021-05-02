Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,344 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $198.79 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

