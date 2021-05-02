Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,524 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.00 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

