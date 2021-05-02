Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,524 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

