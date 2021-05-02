Meritor (MTOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Meritor has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.25-2.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.25-2.50 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meritor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTOR opened at $27.03 on Friday. Meritor has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

