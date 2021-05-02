Meritor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 198 call options.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Meritor stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

