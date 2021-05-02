MetaHash Hits Market Cap of $89.06 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $89.06 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00279832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.63 or 0.01119712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.92 or 0.00734434 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,850.70 or 1.00146776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,693,762,854 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,253,210 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

