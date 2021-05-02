Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $5.02 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00008861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $1.14 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

