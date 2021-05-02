Metronome Price Up 24.3% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00007374 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $49.21 million and $212,566.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00064455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00281735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.57 or 0.01113509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.71 or 0.00725514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,472.95 or 1.00062400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.