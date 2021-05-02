Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

