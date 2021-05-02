Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

