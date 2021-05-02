Microsoft Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software giant will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

