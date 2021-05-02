Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.