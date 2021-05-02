Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $34,477.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

HIE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 119,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,101. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

