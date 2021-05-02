MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $337.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.