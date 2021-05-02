MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

