MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,814,000.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $26.90 on Friday. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNSO. CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

