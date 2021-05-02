Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and approximately $79,367.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00280124 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01117949 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056792 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,062,068,616 coins and its circulating supply is 3,856,859,049 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

