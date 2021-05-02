Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.49. 6,478,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,842. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.