Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $36.71 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $36.71 million and approximately $248,280.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $350.05 or 0.00614631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01114772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00734109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.18 or 1.00162846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 104,861 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

