Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $528.59 or 0.00910361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and $180,252.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00279422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.74 or 0.01096630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00723408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.49 or 1.00122526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 65,030 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

