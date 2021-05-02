Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.12

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $123.25 million and $37.70 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00282139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001794 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

