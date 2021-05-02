Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $8.21 on Friday, hitting $420.75. 1,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.88. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $268.27 and a 1-year high of $450.95.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

