Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $107.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

