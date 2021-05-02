Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

