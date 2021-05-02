Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.
  • On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit