Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

