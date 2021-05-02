Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $69.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

