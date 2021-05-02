Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,770.57

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,770.57 ($23.13) and traded as high as GBX 2,000.40 ($26.14). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,965 ($25.67), with a volume of 1,186,999 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNDI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

The firm has a market cap of £9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,904.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,770.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Also, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,563 shares of company stock worth $9,958,496.

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

