Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Buys C$21,948.00 in Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 46,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$21,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,640,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,134,080.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman bought 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman bought 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$690.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Harris Kupperman bought 35,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Harris Kupperman bought 215,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,665.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Harris Kupperman bought 20,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,650.00.

Shares of CVE:YAK opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.55.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

