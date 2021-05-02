Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

