Morgan Stanley Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $163.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.81.

NYSE GD opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $191.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

