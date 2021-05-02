Morgan Stanley Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $53.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

