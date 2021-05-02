Morgan Stanley Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

NYSE TWTR opened at $55.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 435.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

