Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.