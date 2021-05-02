Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Indra Sistemas has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

