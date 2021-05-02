Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

