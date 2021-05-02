Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of VFVA opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

