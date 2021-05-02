mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $49.10 Million (MTA)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004974 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $49.10 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069568 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019547 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074460 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.28 or 0.00854061 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096441 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00048085 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.18 or 0.08667706 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit