mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $49.10 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004974 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $49.10 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.28 or 0.00854061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.18 or 0.08667706 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.