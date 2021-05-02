M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,481,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.56.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.