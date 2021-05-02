Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

