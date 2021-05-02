MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 483,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $77.90 on Friday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.