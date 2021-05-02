Namecoin Price Reaches $2.26 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00003915 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and approximately $25,636.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,691.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $997.58 or 0.01729169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00585160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064470 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001645 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000172 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

