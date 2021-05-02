National Bankshares Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.81. The company has a market cap of C$13.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.