National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

