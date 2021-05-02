National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
National Grid stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $63.78.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
